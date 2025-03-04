  • home icon
  Jey Uso's reaction after getting choked out by current WWE champion didn't make sense, says veteran (Exclusive)

Jey Uso's reaction after getting choked out by current WWE champion didn't make sense, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:23 GMT
Jey Uso on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)
Jey Uso on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)

Jey Uso did not have the Monday night he would have hoped for as he got choked out by Gunther on WWE RAW. The Royal Rumble winner also came under scrutiny for his reaction to the humiliation.

The Ring General leader took on Otis in a singles match on WWE RAW, where he easily managed a win. Gunther continued to attack the Alpha Academy after his win, leading to Jey coming out. However, the OG Bloodline member also suffered the same fate as he was put in a sleeper hold by the champion while he was distracted by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Vince Russo had his own thoughts on the matter.

Jey was asked about the attack in a backstage segment, where he said a few encouraging words before leaving the arena. This didn’t sit well with former WWE head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW that Jey should’ve been looking for Gunther:

"This is how you kill characters. So I liked this segment ending with heat on Gunther. I like it. The heel up. But here’s the problem, then we go in the back to Jey Uso and we get a promo from Jey Uso who leaves without a shirt. Why wasn’t Jey Uso looking for Gunther? I don’t understand that. Because you look weak. You look like the guy beat my a*s and I am not gonna go after him tonight. You look weak, man." [From 1:02:31 onwards]
Jey will get a chance to prove himself on WWE RAW next week, where he will take on Grayson Waller in a singles match. The Royal Rumble winner has just competed in one match since his big win.

Edited by Debottam Saha
