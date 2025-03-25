Jey Uso's story copied from iconic movie, veteran notes: "Seen that scene in WWE at least 6 times" (Exclusive)

The World Heavyweight Championship feud for WWE WrestleMania progressed on RAW. Vince Russo noticed that the narrative was similar to a memorable scene from Rocky 3.

Ad

Jey Uso's struggles continued on the Road to WrestleMania as he slipped while trying to spear Gunther after a tag team triumph that saw him reunite with Jimmy Uso.

Following the match, a dejected Jey Uso was confronted by Jimmy, who motivated his brother and later even slapped Gunther. During the exchange, Jey doubted whether he could even beat Gunther, and the repeated underdog story didn't please Vince Russo.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled a scene from Rocky where Sylvester Stallone has a brutally and emotionally honest conversation with his wife, admitting he was scared of facing Clubber Lang.

Ad

Trending

Vince Russo claimed that WWE copied the scene on countless occasions, the latest example being Jey and Jimmy's backstage segment.

Russo explained:

"Gunther is getting into his head and that's why he is messing up? That's a stretch! And they stole that right out of Rocky 3, man! When Rocky is on the beach with Adrian, 'Because I'm afraid, okay?' For the first time in my life, I'm afraid.' Bro, do you know how many times they steal that? I've seen that scene in WWE at least 6 times." [38:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Jimmy Uso will face Gunther on next week's RAW, adding another layer to a feud that needs some creative impetus with just weeks left before WrestleMania.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeed Wrestling if the transcription is used.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE