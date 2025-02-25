Jey Uso's wrestling career would be officially over after WrestleMania 41, claims top WWE star

The anticipation surrounding Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 is through the roof. The Ring General has now boldly claimed that after Jey loses at The Show of Shows, he would be done with WWE and would have to seek out a new career.

The Yeet Master earned the title shot after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Even though Jey Uso failed to win the gold from Gunther last month at Saturday Night's Main Event, he's heading into Mania with fans firmly rooting for him. However, it's safe to assume The Ring General would not go down easily.

The World Heavyweight Champion sent out a grim message in a backstage segment after defeating Akira Tozawa with ease on this week's episode of RAW. Gunther claimed that Jey Uso could be forced to step aside from wrestling and take up a job as a server at a Waffle House if he failed to win at Mania 41.

"The greatest mistake he's ever made. His career is gonna end at WrestleMania. And he can look into his future as a server at his favorite Waffle House," said Gunther. [0:29 - 0:41]

Only time will tell if The Yeet Master manages to fulfill his destiny and win the big one at the Vegas premium live event.

