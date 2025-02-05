Jey Uso says his son wants to become the next Dominik Mysterio

A new member of The Bloodline might be coming to WWE after Jey Uso's latest revelation about his youngest son Jeyce Fatu. The 13-year-old plans to become a pro wrestler and follow in the footsteps of Dominik Mysterio.

The winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble has two sons with his wife Takecia Travis, Jaciyah and Jeyce. Jaciyah is in college and doing his own thing, while Jeyce has been seen on WWE television, social media and backstage over the past couple of years.

In an appearance on Daniel Cormier's DC Check-In podcast, Jey Uso was asked about letting his sons enter the industry. Jey explained that Jeyce wants to be a WWE Superstar and will allow him to pursue his dream once he turns 18.

Jeyce has also set a goal and standard to follow once it happens. He wants to be the next WWE Superstar after Dominik Mysterio to win the Tag Team Championship with his father:

"[Jeyce] loves this, man. He wants to be like me. He wants to be like Dom and Rey Mysterio, second father and son tag team champion. ‘Dad, how be the wrestler?’ I'm like, '18.' He's like, 'Five more years,'" Jey said. [From 06:55 to 07:08]

Jey Uso is a second-generation wrestler, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. They are part of the legendary Anoa'i Family, which also includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jey's real-life brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Dominik Mysterio has beef with Jey Uso about his entrance

There's no denying that Jey Uso has the most electrifying entrance in WWE today. Jey always has the crowd at the palm of his hands whenever he makes his way to the ring. Fans in attendance love to dance and "YEET" until they can't anymore.

However, one person who is not fond of Jey's entrance is Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member revealed at a recent episode of WWE Playback on YouTube that the bright lights from all the "YEET" affect his epilepsy.

"I think I told them that [Jey's entrance] affects me. [Your epilepsy flares up]. No, but it does f*ck with me a little bit. Like that'll get me, I'll like won't know where I'm at." [From 02:27 to 02:40]

It's unclear if "Dirty" Dominik has epilepsy, but he has a history with "Main Event" Jey, especially during the latter's feud with The Judgment Day.

