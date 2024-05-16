Jey Uso opened up on Triple H and Paul Heyman's equation in The Bloodline's room. He's also detailed how that changed things for him personally.

Jey is in the middle of the strongest singles run of his career. He has been difficult to stop, even beating the indefatigable Ilja Dragunov on RAW to proceed to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament. With the crowd firmly behind him, Jey's popularity has reached atmospheric levels now.

The star has opened up in an interview on the Daily Mail about how Triple H and Paul Heyman's presence in The Bloodline locker room, pitching ideas and brainstorming, helped him form an idea of what worked and what didn't. He talked about how they interacted with each other and how the brainstorming sessions took place.

He said that in those instances, it was just The Bloodline with Heyman and The Game forming ideas. He added that he has worked with Triple H as a singles star as well since, and that has helped him further.

"During the pandemic era, being with Hunter and Heyman in the room, just with The Bloodline, just us, going over and spitting ideas. I learned all that, and now I apply it on my own. And then working with Hunter right now as a single competitor, it's cool. I feel like I finally, earned that respect now, and it's all love."

Jey Uso feels that working with Triple H and Paul Heyman made things easier for him

Working with experts in any field can help, and that appears to be the case with Jey.

In the same interview, he spoke about how he made sure to bring the energy. He added to his previous statement about The Game and Heyman, saying that their influence made him not anxious anymore.

"Work seems easier right now, all that worrying stuff, being anxious all the time, it's out the way. Now I just go out there and I'm on the if I'm on the card that night, I make sure I'm bringing energy. That's just my thing. I just want to dial it up. During the show, when I come out, I feel like there's a spike here. Even if you never watched wrestling, it was like, 'Alright, who's he? He's got to be a main player.'"

It remains to be seen if Jey can defeat Gunther and head into the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.