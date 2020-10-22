One of the most talked about storylines in 2020 in WWE has been the one between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The two are real-life cousins and have shared a close relationship, but have shown on screen that they are sworn enemies over the last two months. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly had a lot to do with this storyline.

While appearing on the Gorilla Position podcast, Jey Uso spoke about his ongoing rivalry with Roman Reigns and revealed a few details, including Vince McMahon's involvement in the fued.

Jey Uso calls Vince McMahon a "genius"

Jey Uso, who was previously only known for his tag team work alongside his twin brother Jimmy, has shown a different side of himself as a singles star. The four-time SmackDown Tag Team champion said that he never thought he would be in a feud with his cousin Roman Reigns:

“I never saw me in an angle with my cousin. Nobody saw how good it would get. That’s why I’m fighting him in Hell in the Cell again for the Universal Championship. If it feels real to me, it is going to feel real to the people.”

He also revealed that it was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's idea to pit him against Roman Reigns in the WWE.

“That old man (Vince McMahon) is a genius for a reason. I’m pretty sure he put that idea out there and his team was like, eh. It is working.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Roman Reigns turned heel at this year's SummerSlam, when he returned from his hiatus and attacked both Braun Strowman and The Fiend, who were competing for the Universal Championship. The Big Dog then won the Universal Championship a week later, before entering into a feud with his cousin Jey Uso.

The two first faced each other at Clash of Champions where Jey's brother Jimmy returned and threw in the towel to stop the match. Jey Uso will get another opportunity to win the Universal Championship at this weekend's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view when he faces Roman Reigns yet again.

This time the stipulation is an "I Quit" match inside the Hell in a Cell.