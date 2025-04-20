Jey Uso seemingly suffers major injury at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in the opening bout of the spectacle, but it could well be a short reign for the Master of the Yeet as speculation is now rife that he has suffered an injury as part of the match.
Uso seemed to have injured his arm in the opening stages of the match, which he looked as though he was favoring, and the referee was attempting to keep an eye on throughout the contest.
Several fans also noticed how Uso was favoring his arm and that he was moving gingerly following the contest. If Jey is indeed injured, it means that his inaugural world title reign could be a short one. It remains to be seen what the severity of the injury is.
Later in the match, he seemed to be somewhat confused, and when he was exiting the ring through the crowd, his brother Jimmy Uso was seen giving him instructions regarding his title because he looked like he was lost, which could hint at a concussion.
Uso was in a hard-hitting match against Gunther and was able to pull out many big moves, including a German Suplex and a Powerbomb, but after the Splashes, he did seem as though he was struggling.
There has been no official update from WWE on his medical status following the win, but the hope is that Jey Uso will recover and be able to address his Cinderella story on the RAW After WrestleMania in two days.