Jey Uso sends 2-word message after emotional moment with Rhea Ripley and Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

Jey Uso closed off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW by spearing LA Knight to everyone's surprise. After the show went off-air, he shared an emotional moment with his brother Jimmy and Rhea Ripley in the ring. He took to Instagram to send a message after the whole segment.

At Monday Night RAW, it was announced that the Usos will face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at WrestlePalooza in a tag team match. Jey has been dealing with the Vision for a long time, he finally gets to go head to head with them in Indianapolis at WrestlePalooza.

After RAW went off the air, Rhea Ripley came into the ring while Jey was there. They noticed a small kid who was in the crowd with a sign that read "Chemo Warrior, Fighting strong like Jey Uso". The young was brought into the ring and he Yeeted along with the Usos and Rhea Ripley as the stars showed him their support.

Following this, Jey shared a few images of the segment on his Instagram story with a two-word message.

"My Dawg" Jey wrote.

Fans are really excited for the tag-team match at WrestlePalooza. It will be interesting to see if the Usos can finally beat the Vision.

WWE Veteran Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Jey Uso's heel turn on RAW

WWE Veteran Vince Russo recently shared his displeasure over how Jey's heel turn happened on RAW. He mentioned how he doesn't mind Jey turning heel but didn't like how the turn happened.

Russo appeared at the Legion of RAW podcast to share his thoughts. He said he believed the turn was too sudden to make any sense.

"We've got absolutely no angles, nothing on this show. We need to do something. So, we're gonna create an angle between LA Knight and Jey Uso. I have no problem with that, but can it at least be logical? Nobody is gonna Spear somebody after that somebody saved their backside. That is not gonna happen. Especially when you've been shoving Jey Uso down our throat for God knows how long. Now, out of the clear blue sky, Jey is saved, and he's gonna Spear LA Knight," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Jey in the coming weeks.

