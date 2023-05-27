Jey Uso sends a cryptic message ahead of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's match at Night of Champions

Jey Uso took to social media to send a cryptic message ahead of the Night of Champions premium live event.

At the show, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the hope of bringing the titles back to The Bloodline.

The tag team titles were previously held by The Usos, however, Reigns was disappointed with his cousins after they lost to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Taking to Instagram, Jey sent out a three-word message.

"BE FEARLESS MANE" wrote Jey Uso

Bill Apter believes that Jimmy and Jey Uso will be kicked out of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could soon make major decisions within The Bloodline as he could finally boot The Usos out of the faction.

At least that's what Bill Apter is predicting. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine alongside former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long and co-host Mac Davis, Apter discussed the possibility of The Usos leaving the top WWE faction.

Apter noted how Reigns has been upset at the whole situation surrounding Jimmy and Jey. He said:

"We don't know that because Roman Reigns, even though he's on SmackDown, his storyline is him [being] very upset at the whole situation here. It could be a split from The Usos as well."

Upon Reigns' return to WWE television, he forced The Usos to apologize to him and even confronted Jimmy Uso. WWE teased further tension between both parties and showcased a tense situation between Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

But, for now, The Tribal Chief will have to put all of that in his rear-view mirror and focus on winning the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions. Before that, though, Reigns and Sikoa will appear on The KO Show on SmackDown in a few hours.

