Jey Uso sends hilarious message to Judgment Day member; Teases love triangle with Rhea Ripley

Jey Uso made it clear that he didn't want to join The Judgment Day this past week on WWE RAW, but he could still have eyes for Rhea Ripley.

Uso has enjoyed the attention his potential romance with Ripley has gained over the past few weeks and has continued sharing images of himself with Ripley on Instagram.

The former Bloodline member's latest update shows him and The Eradicator running away together, with Dominik Mysterio looking dejected in the background. Uso not only shared the image on his Instagram stories but also tagged Mysterio in it to make his intentions clear.

Will Jey Uso steal Rhea Ripley from Dominik?

Does Jey Uso have a chance of stealing Rhea Ripley?

Jey Uso is seemingly pushing forward the narrative that he wants Rhea Ripley in his corner. Finn Balor already noted that Ripley is a fan of the former Bloodline member, but could that mean she is open to leaving Dominik Mysterio?

If Mysterio loses his match and his NXT North American Championship this week on RAW, then it could lead to some issues between the two stars. Ripley was attacked by Nia Jax two weeks ago and has since been absent from TV, Mysterio made it clear that his loss to Cody Rhodes last week was because Mami wasn't in his corner.

Mysterio appears to rely on the support of his fellow Judgment Day member much more than she relies on him, and Jey Uso could be on hand to prove that he doesn't need her to do the same for him.

Ripley is a hot commodity on RAW at the moment, and it appears that a love triangle could be forming with these three stars. Will there be any kind of mention of this on RAW?

Do you think Jey Uso should steal Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...