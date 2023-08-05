Jey Uso sends a message ahead of his clash against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Jey Uso recently sent a message heading into arguably one of the biggest matches of his career against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Jey is gearing up to battle one of the most decorated champions of all time in his cousin, Roman Reigns, for the undisputed world championship. However, this match just isn't about the championship. The winner of the Tribal Combat is set to earn the status of being The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey was able to defeat his younger brother Solo Sikoa to gain some much-needed momentum going into SummerSlam. After the match, Jey was asked by Cathy Kelley about how he was feeling.

During the Digital Exclusive interview, Uso replied that emotionally he was confused.

"Pretty confused emotions right now Cathy, fighting my family every week in front of the whole world on national TV. I just put a whooping on my little brother Solo. Tomorrow SummerSlam in front of millions in Detroit city, I go to war with my cousin, the undisputed champion, the Tribal Chief of my family, Roman Reigns."

He added that on August 5, he will become the new Tribal Chief.

"I'm going to bring my passion and my whole family tomorrow night against Roman Reigns. Bless everybody, bless Samoa, bless my family because you are looking at the new Tribal Chief Cathy."

In what seems to be one of the most anticipated matches at SummerSlam, it will be exciting to see if the Main Event Jey Uso can dethrone The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso got the better of Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Jey Uso continued his good form as he defeated his brother Solo Sikoa on the latest edition of SmackDown. Sikoa, who has sided with Roman Reigns in the civil war, confronted Jey during the latter's promo.

The main event of SmackDown saw Jey take a leaf out of Roman's book and spear his younger brother. He then delivered the Uso Splash to secure the victory, much to the dismay of Paul Heyman.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has been sidelined from action after being put through a table by Solo Sikoa a few weeks ago. He was stretchered out of the building. It remains to be seen whether he will return at SummerSlam to assist his brother.

Who do you think is going to win the Tribal Combat? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!