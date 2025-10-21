Jey Uso sends a message to CM Punk after winning the Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Jey Uso and CM Punk are all set to collide for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. While the two share a close bond in real life, The Yeetman seems ready to put down the Best in the World to win his second world title.Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. He was also attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW last week, and thus had to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship as he will be unable to defend for the foreseeable future. The Visionary was slated to defend the title against CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event, but those plans were also changed due to the former's injury.WWE hosted a Battle Royal match on RAW to determine who would face Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The match was won by Jey Uso, who had a short message for his former ally after the win.&quot;Man. Now I gotta get you,&quot;- said JeyJey's message to Punk!CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight titleCM Punk looked set to reignite his rivalry with Seth Rollins as he won the #1 contender's match on WWE RAW last week. The Best in the World defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to win another shot at the gold.However, things took an unfortunate turn for Rollins, and it seems like he could be undergoing surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered at Crown Jewel. Punk will now instead face another former world champion, Jey.While CM Punk and Jey Uso have been allies in the past, the former Bloodline member has showcased a different side of himself over the last few weeks. Jey has been behaving like Roman Reigns, who was absolutely ruthless back in his Tribal Chief days. This has also caused issues between The Usos, as Jimmy has not been impressed with his brother's actions.