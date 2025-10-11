Jey Uso sends message to his father Rikishi after splitting from Jimmy Uso at WWE Crown Jewel

Jey Uso left WWE Crown Jewel surrounded by controversy after he accidentally Speared Roman Reigns through a table and cost him his match against Bronson Reed.

Reigns was livid after the match and walked out on The Usos, before Jey made it clear that Jimmy was no on his own as well. Following the match, Uso has headed backstage to send a heartwarming message to his father, who is celebrating his 60th Birthday today.

Jey Uso sent a message to his father (Image via WWE)

Rikishi has been teased to be making his WWE return to be part of The Bloodline story numerous times, even more so when The Usos were facing off against each other ahead of WrestleMania 40, but this never materialised.

The Bloodline is now the focal point of WWE RAW, but the group is no longer seen as a stable since all three men have their own separate storylines ongoing, which have brought them together against The Vision.

What's next for Jey Uso after Crown Jewel?

Jey Uso has angered both Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in recent weeks and at Crown Jewel, he cost Reigns a match he really wanted to win after what Reed did to him at Clash in Paris.

Reigns was instead hit with a Tsunami and defeated in Australia, which led to him lashing out at his cousins after the match and noting that he didn't want to see them until Christmas.

Uso then responded in the same manner, shouting at Jimmy Uso and walking away from his brother, seemingly making it clear he was on his own for choosing his side again. It's a surprising situation since these three stars have been through so much together and have only recently reunited following Reigns' return, but everything has gone wrong for them.

