Jey Uso sends a message after finally winning a singles match on WWE RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso finally won a singles match after being traded to the red brand.

Taking to Twitter/X, Jey promoted his newest merchandise, which he was seen wearing during his match on this week's RAW.

After his victory over Ludwig Kaiser, the former multi-time tag team champion took to social media to promote his newly launched 'Yeet' T-shirt. He also delivered a video message to the fans.

"YEET! Get the now shirt now on @WWEShop!" wrote Jey

2023 was a memorable year for Jey for many reasons. After breaking out from The Bloodline, he and his brother Jimmy defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War.

Jey, who pinned Reigns at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, later challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, he was unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

After being traded to RAW, Jey and Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Their title reign ended at the hands of The Judgment Day after interference from Jimmy Uso.

