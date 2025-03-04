  • home icon
  • Jey Uso sends a message to Gunther after he puts him to sleep on WWE RAW

Gunther attacks Jey (Image via WWE's X)

WWE Superstar Jey Uso had a bold message for Gunther in a backstage promo on tonight's RAW. The promo came shortly after The Ring General put him to sleep.

Jey is mere weeks away from competing in the biggest match of his career. At WrestleMania 41, the former Intercontinental Champion will take on Gunther with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. He earned the shot by winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

On RAW, Gunther locked in a sleeper hold on Jey Uso and took him out. Shortly after, Cathy Kelley interviewed Jey backstage and asked him to share his thoughts on Gunther's attack. In response, Jey cut an emotional promo and told Gunther that he woke up a beast by putting him to sleep tonight.

Check out the promo in its entirety below:

Jey Uso has come a long way from being a tag team act to a main event-caliber superstar. He threw John Cena out of the ring to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master wants nothing but to pin Gunther in the middle of the ring and win the top prize in WWE on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

