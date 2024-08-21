Jey Uso sends a message after revealing his own Ula Fala

Jey Uso has sent a short message after revealing his blue Ula Fala at the Fanatics Fest NYC event. The 38-year-old superstar is currently involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn and intends to win the World Tag Team Championship.

Jey and Zayn hold a victory over Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, who are the reigning World Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day duo defeated R-Truth and The Miz to win the titles.

Jey shared a message on his Instagram Story, reflecting on a great weekend that had just gone by. He was also looking forward to his birthday week, which is this week. The star celebrates his birthday on August 22.

Trending

"GREAT WEEKEND. NOW I START MY BDAY WEEK... LFG," wrote Jey.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram Story:

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso admitted that he doesn't like rewatching segments

Jey Uso recently admitted that he doesn't prefer rewatching television segments where he broke character.

Speaking at the Fanatics Fest, the former Bloodline member claimed he felt unprofessional. He said:

"I don't like (watching it back). There were a couple of times where I was laughing on TV every week and then I started thinking to myself, 'I'm being unprofessional, I think.' I couldn't help it because when we're doing the shots, we're doing them live. They're counting it down, I'm just standing there, and I don't know what he's going to say. He's looking at me trying to make me laugh. My brothers too. It's real hard when I have eye contact with my brothers, it's hard for me not to smile. Solo can keep a stone-cold face."

Jey Uso is a former member of The Bloodline. In 2023, he left the faction and switched to RAW. He is currently involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn but last Monday, he was also announced as a participant in the tournament to decide the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, rumors suggest that the two superstars could reunite with Roman Reigns and reform the original version of The Bloodline.

Jey could also be involved in Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's feud with the new Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback