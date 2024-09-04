Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Rhea Ripley after helping her on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW, Jey Uso helped Rhea Ripley after she reached out to him on behalf of Damian Priest. Taking to his Instagram story, Jey sent a one-word message to Ripley.

In the show's main event, Jey and Priest defeated the team of JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. This was the second time in recent weeks that Jey defeated the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions. He previously teamed up with Sami Zayn to beat the Judgment Day duo.

On his Instagram story, Jey sent a message to Ripley after the two superstars and Priest celebrated their victory over The Judgment Day.

"@RHEARIPLEY_WWE YEET," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Jey Uso responded to Rikishi's criticism about his booking

Jey Uso has responded to Rikishi after he criticized his son's booking. The Hall of Famer also expressed displeasure over Jey's absence from the SummerSlam 2024 card.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Jey addressed Rikishi's comments and asked him to enjoy the ride. He also showed love to his dad. Jey said:

"He just said what he said about my creative. I'm like, 'Dad. Just watch the show. Let me work. Let me go out and work, enjoy the show. Make your rap track.' That's pops, though. Shoutout to my dad."

Since quitting SmackDown and signing with RAW, Jey has elevated to the next level. He also won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes.

At WrestleMania XL, Jey defeated his brother Jimmy Uso in a singles match. However, he has been unable to win a singles title thus far. He has unsuccessfully challenged for both the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

The 39-year-old superstar will feature in a Fatal Four-Way Match alongside Pete Dunne, Ilja Dragunov, and Braun Strowman to decide the next #1 contender for Bron Breakker's championship.

