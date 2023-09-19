Jey Uso sends a playful message to Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW

Jey Uso might not be fond of the Judgment Day entirely, but he does seem interested in Rhea Ripley, as he sent her a playful message following WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day is quite adamant about pulling Monday Night RAW's recent roster addition, Jey Uso, to their group. Even though Jey doesn't seem to be a big fan of the idea, he seemingly doesn't seem to mind the attention of one top star in their ranks, Rhea Ripley.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Dominik interrupted Cody Rhodes only to be put in his place as he called attention to the fact that Rhea might have her eyes set out on Jey Uso now. The former Bloodline member responded to Cody Rhodes' observation and sent a playful message to the current WWE Women's World Champion on social media.

"She like me," Jey Uso said.

We're sure this tease from Jey Uso wasn't appreciated by Dominik Mysterio, who's placed as Ripley's on-screen partner. We'll have to see if this develops into a point of contention between Dominik and Rhea going forward or if it will only help strengthen their bond.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to Jimmy Uso following Jey Uso's actions on WWE RAW

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW proved that the attention of Rhea Ripley wasn't enough for Jey Uso to be swayed into the group. The Eradicator was absent from TV following an assault from the returning Nia Jax last week.

But it looks as if she was still watching the show to see if her group would be able to convince Jey Uso to finally join them in the Judgment Day. The former Bloodline member appeared on RAW and was given a choice by Dominik, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest earlier in the show to either join them or face the consequences.

Later on in the night, Jey Uso took on his opponent Drew McIntyre, with Judgment Day coming out to interfere on his behalf. The former Right Hand Man didn't seem to take this too kindly and started laying them out with superkicks, which made it clear he wouldn't join.

Rhea Ripley seemingly wasn't too pleased with his actions and has now diverted her attention to Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso. The current Women's World Champion sent Jimmy an inviting message in a friendly tone to perhaps shun Jey Uso for his actions.

"Hey Jimmy… What’s up Uce?" Rhea Ripley wrote.

Do you want Jey Uso to eventually join the Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.