Jey Uso sends a three-word message after defending the Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Taking to Instagram, Jey sent a three-word message.

At the Fastlane premium live event, Jey and Rhodes defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the new champions. The alliance between both men began back at the Payback PLE when The American Nightmare announced Jey as the newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey used his popular "jus me uce" catchphrase after posting an incredible video of his entrance.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Jey has been using the catchphrase since being betrayed by his brother, Jimmy Uso. At SummerSlam, Jimmy prevented Jey from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by dethroning Roman Reigns.

An irate Jey superkicked his brother on SmackDown before "quitting" WWE, only to jump ship from the blue brand to the red brand. This past Monday night, Jey and Rhodes successfully defended their titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Jey Uso has been a major star for WWE in 2023

Jey Uso has had several memorable moments throughout the year. The Usos headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Unfortunately for them, they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to the duo.

This led to further tension within The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns expressing his disappointment towards both Jimmy and Jey for losing in the main event of WrestleMania.

At Night of Champions, The Usos finally betrayed Reigns, preventing him and Solo Sikoa from winning the tag team titles from Zayn and Owens. This led to the trilogy bout between Reigns and Jey, as the two collided in a Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam.

Jey was unable to end The Tribal Chief's reign. Fast forward to October 2023 – Jey has formed a tag team with Reigns' arch-rival, Cody Rhodes.

