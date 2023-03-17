Jey Uso sends two-word message after The Bloodline destroys top WWE Superstar

Jey Uso sent a two-word message on social media after The Bloodline destroyed former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, this past Monday on RAW.

Owens was in action against Solo Sikoa in the main event of the red show. The Usos' interference led to another dominant win for their brother, as the trio dealt with the 'KO Problem'.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey posted a photo of himself alongside Jimmy and Solo. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion has recently reunited with his family after betraying Sami Zayn.

"Brother Ish" wrote Jey

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards says he is open to joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in all of WWE right now. The group has been at the top of its game for over three years.

UFC fighter and current Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards is also a fan of the group. Speaking on Sports Illustrated, he backed Roman Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. He said:

I don’t want my son to be upset. I’m going with Roman Reigns,"

Edwards further suggested the idea of him joining Reigns and his faction. He continued:

“Maybe I’ll be part of The Bloodline. I was really impressed. Roman met with my son after they came to Europe, and he was a true gentleman. I hope he keeps winning.”

Reigns will be appearing next week on Monday Night RAW ahead of his big title match. It remains to be seen if he will appear on tonight's SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief is yet to cross paths with Jey Uso since the latter rejoined the family and made the decision to betray Sami Zayn.

Do you think Roman Reigns and his family's dominance will continue after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes