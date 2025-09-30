Jey Uso shares one-word message after major WWE stable reunites on RAW

Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy were able to pick up the win in the main event of WWE RAW last night against The Vision, thanks to the help of Roman Reigns.
Reigns returned towards the end of the match with a steel chair in hand, looking for some revenge following Clash in Paris. He was able to help his cousins pick up the win before continuing the assault on Breakker post-match.
Following the match, Uso and Reigns embraced, and he has since shared an image on Instagram with the caption stating that they are "Still" family.
The Bloodline has been the biggest story in WWE for the past five years and continues to be one of the biggest, even when they are not on the same page. Finally, the original three members, minus Paul Heyman, have all gotten back on the same page, and it will be a massive issue for The Vision at Crown Jewel.
Will Jey Uso team with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel?
The situation is troubling at the moment since the group has reunited, but they only have two opponents. This means that the likely match for Crown Jewel would be Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Seth Rollins is occupied in his match with Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, which means that he won't be there to team with Breakker and Reed. This means that one of The Usos will team with Reigns, or The Vision could debut a mystery new member for the show, making it a Six-Man Tag Team match instead.
It is an interesting predicament that WWE has found itself in, with just one more episode of WWE RAW before its stars make the trip to Australia for Crown Jewel.