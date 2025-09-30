Jey Uso shares one-word message after major WWE stable reunites on RAW

Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy were able to pick up the win in the main event of WWE RAW last night against The Vision, thanks to the help of Roman Reigns.

Ad

Reigns returned towards the end of the match with a steel chair in hand, looking for some revenge following Clash in Paris. He was able to help his cousins pick up the win before continuing the assault on Breakker post-match.

Following the match, Uso and Reigns embraced, and he has since shared an image on Instagram with the caption stating that they are "Still" family.

They're officially back in business [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

The Bloodline has been the biggest story in WWE for the past five years and continues to be one of the biggest, even when they are not on the same page. Finally, the original three members, minus Paul Heyman, have all gotten back on the same page, and it will be a massive issue for The Vision at Crown Jewel.

Ad

Trending

Will Jey Uso team with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel?

The situation is troubling at the moment since the group has reunited, but they only have two opponents. This means that the likely match for Crown Jewel would be Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Seth Rollins is occupied in his match with Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, which means that he won't be there to team with Breakker and Reed. This means that one of The Usos will team with Reigns, or The Vision could debut a mystery new member for the show, making it a Six-Man Tag Team match instead.

It is an interesting predicament that WWE has found itself in, with just one more episode of WWE RAW before its stars make the trip to Australia for Crown Jewel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More