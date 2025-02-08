  • home icon
  Jey Uso teams up with his potential WrestleMania opponent to take on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown 

Jey Uso teams up with his potential WrestleMania opponent to take on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 08, 2025 04:51 GMT
Jey Uso is an OG Bloodline member (Images via WWE.com)
Jey Uso is an OG Bloodline member (Images via WWE.com)

Jey Uso teamed up with Cody Rhodes to take on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The two babyfaces have held tag team gold together, but they could be opponents, come WrestleMania 41.

During the match, which was the main event of the blue brand show tonight, The American Nightmare got hit with multiple strikes by The Samoan Werewolf. Tama Tonga entered and tried to slam Cody with a back suplex but the latter avoided it. He tagged Jey who made a big comeback.

The Yeet Master hit Tama with several strikes and a kick. He then did a running hip attack and got a two-count. Jey planted Tama Tonga with a neckbreaker and went for the cover but Jacob broke it up. Fatu superkicked his cousin and Tama Tonga got a two-count out of it.

Tama Tonga clotheslined Jey Uso and tagged in Jacob Fatu, who sent Cody off the apron. Fatu tagged Tama back in and he and Jey wiped each other out with a double clothesline. A double tag was made and Cody Rhodes planted Jacob with a Powerslam.

He then hit a disaster kick and the Cody Cutter for a one count. Jacob tagged Tama Tonga and Jey Uso sent the former over the announce table. Cody hit Tama with his finisher and got the three count.

