Jey Uso teams up with Roman Reigns' fierce rival; uses the Tribal Chief's signature move to win the match 

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns might be on different brands, but that doesn't mean there's any love lost between the cousins. Main Event Jey taunted the Tribal Chief once again at a WWE Live Event.

WWE is currently on a tour of Germany where they are holding multiple live events. The company brought the carnival to Cologne on 26th October for another electric live event. On the heels of WWE announcing its first-ever PLE in the country, German fans showed up in numbers to watch their favorite stars.

On the live event, Jey Uso teamed up with an old friend, Sami Zayn, to take on JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The former Bloodline members got the win after Uso delivered a crushing spear to McDonagh while Zayn neutralised the North American champion with a Helluva kick.

You can watch the end of the match below.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso to align with The Judgment Day to feud with Roman Reigns?

After Jey jumped ship from SmackDown to get away from his family, he was approached by Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio with an offer. Dirty Dom sympathized with Jey's familial troubles after his own issues with his family. The Samoan star has also been seen interacting with the WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

While Jey rejected the offer and instead teamed up with Cody Rhodes, his interaction with the group has led many to believe that the 38-year old should align with the heel group in an attempt to even the odds against Roman and the rest of The Bloodline.

This does make sense in theory, but with Jey being one of the most popular babyfaces on either brand and Judgment Day being some of the top heels, it seems unlikely the company will be looking to team them up as it does not really make sense for either of them

.

Do you want to see Jey challenge Roman again? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.