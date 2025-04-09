  • home icon
  Jey Uso teases drastic character change following WWE RAW

Jey Uso teases drastic character change following WWE RAW

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 09, 2025 19:06 GMT
Jey Uso is teasing (image via WWE)
Jey Uso is one of the most popular babyfaces in the company! (Image via WWE)

Jey Uso has had a rough few weeks in WWE, with his brother being attacked by Gunther a few weeks ago on RAW. The YEET Master stood face to face with The Ring General this week and claimed that he would pray for him.

Jimmy Uso was hospitalized following the attack, and Jey noted that he needed to pray for himself as well because of the person he needed to become to defeat Gunther. The former Intercontinental Champion is seemingly teasing a massive change following RAW.

Main Event Jey recently took to his Instagram stories, where he shared himself in dark clothing with a black heart, which could be teasing a much darker character. In the ring, Uso usually wears bright colours like blue and orange, but he could have decided to make a drastic change.

Jey Uso is teasing something
Jey Uso is teasing something

Uso has failed to defeat Gunther on several occasions. He came close last year, but his brother Jimmy attacked him and prevented him from winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey won The Royal Rumble and deserves a shot at the World Championship, but he knows how hard it will be to get past Gunther at the biggest event of the year.

Will Jey Uso turn heel to secure a win over Gunther?

Jey Uso may have teased a heel turn when he talked about changing the person he was to overcome The Ring General.

Many fans have speculated that he could have to align with The Rock to overcome someone like Gunther, which would see him turn heel.

Uso wants to avenge his brother, and he needs to show that he can defeat Gunther. If that means turning heel in the process, then it's easy to see Main Event Jey making that decision for his family and ensuring he walks out of WrestleMania with the World Championship.

Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Brandon Nell
हिन्दी