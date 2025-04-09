Jey Uso teases drastic character change following WWE RAW

Jey Uso has had a rough few weeks in WWE, with his brother being attacked by Gunther a few weeks ago on RAW. The YEET Master stood face to face with The Ring General this week and claimed that he would pray for him.

Jimmy Uso was hospitalized following the attack, and Jey noted that he needed to pray for himself as well because of the person he needed to become to defeat Gunther. The former Intercontinental Champion is seemingly teasing a massive change following RAW.

Main Event Jey recently took to his Instagram stories, where he shared himself in dark clothing with a black heart, which could be teasing a much darker character. In the ring, Uso usually wears bright colours like blue and orange, but he could have decided to make a drastic change.

Jey Uso is teasing something

Uso has failed to defeat Gunther on several occasions. He came close last year, but his brother Jimmy attacked him and prevented him from winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey won The Royal Rumble and deserves a shot at the World Championship, but he knows how hard it will be to get past Gunther at the biggest event of the year.

Will Jey Uso turn heel to secure a win over Gunther?

Jey Uso may have teased a heel turn when he talked about changing the person he was to overcome The Ring General.

Many fans have speculated that he could have to align with The Rock to overcome someone like Gunther, which would see him turn heel.

Uso wants to avenge his brother, and he needs to show that he can defeat Gunther. If that means turning heel in the process, then it's easy to see Main Event Jey making that decision for his family and ensuring he walks out of WrestleMania with the World Championship.

