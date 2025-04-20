Jey Uso wants to bury the hatchet with major WWE star after WrestleMania 41: "I can get you a drink, Uce"

Jey Uso became the face of WWE RAW when he dethroned Gunther and won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday. Today, Main Event Jey said he's ready to bury the hatchet with The Ring General and offered to get him a drink.

Gunther made it extremely personal with Jey Uso when he brutalized Jimmy Uso in the middle of the ring heading into WrestleMania 41. After Big Jim was stretchered out of the arena, the star's next appearance was in Las Vegas when Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther on Night One of The Show of Shows.

Today, Sam Roberts and Megan Morant interviewed the new World Heavyweight Champion ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Main Event Jey stated he's ready to bury the hatchet with Gunther after he beat him, took the title, and got his revenge for Jimmy Uso.

"Yeah, man. I feel like I got my get back, uce. I got the revenge, Uce! You know, let it go. I had to get you, Gunther. I had to get you for my family, Uce! Now, that I got you and I got this, I can get you a drink, Uce! It's all on me. It's all good. I know you like vodka. Come drink man. C'mon man, I got you," Uso said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Main Event Jey on the red brand.

