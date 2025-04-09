Jey Uso could win at WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran, but with a major twist

Jey Uso's biggest WWE challenge is on the horizon as Main Event Jey will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer predicted the possible outcome and stated there's a chance Uso gets a metaphoric win.

Ad

Jey Uso's feud with Gunther became more personal in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. On the recent edition of WWE RAW, The Ring General was stunned by Main Event Jey's promo and seemed visibly shocked on the show.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer stated he doesn't know the finish to the match at WrestleMania 41. However, Jey Uso may get a metaphorical win over Gunther when he teaches him a lesson for putting his hands on Jimmy Uso. This would also mean Uso might cross a line and do what The Ring General did to Big Jim. This might be how he gets a win over the champion, but not the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know the finish of WrestleMania with that match either, because I could also see Gunther bleeding buckets and Jey [Uso] also losing [the title match]. Dave LaGreca and I talked about where we would go from here if this person loses. Things can go wherever you want because the babyface would get the job done and leave the guy laying. Of course, you want to have that moment and have him win the title, but if he doesn't, it also means leaving the guy bloody in a mess and retaining somehow," Dreamer said. [From 22:33 - 23:10]

Ad

Ad

What did Gunther do to Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW?

Last month, Jimmy Uso appeared on WWE RAW to support his brother, Jey Uso, heading into WrestleMania 41 against Gunther and helped him regain his confidence ahead of his career's biggest opportunity.

During this, Big Jim went and slapped Gunther, and The Ring General took it out on Uso when they collided in a one-on-one contest on WWE RAW. After the match, the World Heavyweight Champion brutalized Jimmy Uso in front of Jey Uso.

Ad

Ad

Big Jim was stretchered out of the arena, and The Ring General was covered in his opponent's blood. Later, an angry Jey Uso vowed to take everything away from Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open & provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More