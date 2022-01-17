"They're using words that I don't think they necessarily felt" - former WWE manager on Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley segment on RAW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the verbal jousting that took place between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW opened with a war of words between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. The All Mighty stated Lesnar has been dodging him for 20 years, which would come to an end at the Royal Rumble.

However, Lesnar shrugged off the #1 contender by saying it was his own fault that he couldn't climb up the ladder of success soon enough. The Beast Incarnate walked off by calling Lashley a "Brock Lesnar wannabe."

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager stated:

"To me here are two guys that look like prehistoric f****ng beasts, and they're using words that I don't think they really necessarily felt, and neither one of them sounds like Morgan Freeman when he speaks. Brock called Lashley a Brock Lesnar wannabe and walked out and Lashley is standing there with a mean look on his face."

Cornette also didn't like the final part of the segment where Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin came out to attack Lashley. The wrestling veteran felt the part was "unnecessary."

"It was an unnecessary distraction because it wasn't a horrible interview. So what Brock and Lashley had just said to each other would register. Except then Lashley beat the other two guys up and just left them laying and buried them for no reason 'cause it was out of place there and it was a distraction. Just 'cause Brock verbally blew Lashley off and Lashley got no comeback. I guess they figured well, we'll make sure that Lashley looks like a bad*** but it was a distraction. They could have kept them back," Cornette added.

Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley at WWE Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley will finally get his dream match against The Beast Incarnate at Royal Rumble this year. The former WWE Champion has been very vocal about wanting to face the Paul Heyman guy in the past.

At Day 1, Brock was added to the fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship, which he ended up winning. The following RAW saw Bobby Lashley defeat Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to become the #1 contender.

The two powerhouses will now lock horns at WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, Royal Rumble, for the first time ever. Bobby Lashley will be responding to The WWE Champion on RAW this week, following the former’s humiliation by the latter on last week’s episode.

