"They're trying to get heat" - Former WWE manager discusses Seth Rollins' involvement in the Cody Rhodes injury angle

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette suggested that WWE was trying to get more heat on Seth Rollins as a heel with Cody Rhodes' injury storyline.

The American Nightmare fought through unbearable pain in Hell in a Cell against Rollins. Cody's bruised chest was a target for The Visionary and he targeted his injured pectoral. However, the 36-year-old weathered the onslaught to emerge victorious after a hard-fought battle.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran discussed Rhodes' injury. WWE mentioned that the muscle was partially torn during the brawl on RAW leading up to the event. The rest of the damage happened during weight training. Jim mentioned that it was hard for him to believe that Cody would be lifting weights with a torn pectoral muscle. He suggested that the company was building a narrative to get more heat on Seth Rollins for causing and aggravating the injury.

Here's what Cornette said:

"I'm still unclear exactly. They say he tore it partially in the brawl with Rollins and then completely tore it working out. They're saying that. Well, I don't know a lot of people that would bench heavy with a partially torn pec. I don't know he would be benching at all. So maybe, they're trying to get heat on Rollins by giving him some contribitury factors at the start of it or actually it's just a freak accident." (From 0:24 - 0:58)

You can watch the full video here:

Seth Rollins assaulted Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW

On RAW this week, Cody Rhodes addressed the fans after a heroic performance inside Hell in a Cell. Rollins came out to the ring and acknowledged The American Nightmare's efforts and mentioned that his father would be very proud of him.

However, as Rhodes was leaving the ring, The Visionary attacked Cody on the way to the entrance. He brutalized the second-generation superstar with a sledgehammer and left him lying in pain.

Earlier this week, Cody successfully underwent a surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle and is currently on the road to recovery.

