"One of the least offensive and least illegal" – WWE veteran on the allegations against Vince McMahon

According to Jim Cornette, Vince McMahon has been accused of or done worse than the recent allegations against him.

Vince McMahon stepped back from his role as WWE's CEO & Chairman after recent allegations surfaced about him paying hush money to a paralegal to keep their relationship secret. WWE's Board of Directors called for an investigation into the matter, including investigating the Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

Cornette waded into the allegations against McMahon on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast. Cornette feels McMahon admitted to worse offenses in the past, and the latest one doesn't compare to the past ones:

"He didn't abuse anybody, he paid her quite well for her services, and nothing was illegal except for the potential of paying her with company money. If you think of all the things Vince was accused of, whether they were real, imagined, or some element of both, this is one of the least offensive and least illegal. He didn't carry a briefcase full of alleged cash into a DA's office in a small town in Pennsylvania to cover up a murder. This story does not compare to that." (from 3:58:50 to 3:59:35)

He continued:

"This isn't as bad or egregious or illegal or whatever as any of the number of things he's been accused of or admitted to doing in the past. He was on trial for steriod fu*king racketeering, whatever, from the federal government at one point. He beat all that stuff." (from 3:59:51 to 4:00:16)

Cornette feels McMahon has been accused of worse in the past, but because of the changes in society, the people who work in the company may want him gone after the recent allegations.

Former WWE personality thinks someone in WWE leaked the Vince McMahon news

Dutch Mantell, who was a part of WWE, feels someone from inside may have leaked the news about Vince McMahon:

"That leads me to my next conspiracy theory. I think it was leaked within WWE. I think they leaked it."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Vince McMahon steps down; Sasha Banks released? | WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk w/Dutch Mantell twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Vince McMahon steps down; Sasha Banks released? | WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk w/Dutch Mantell twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Also, Jim Cornette thinks some executives may want Vince McMahon to leave and could capitalize on the current situation to push him out.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far