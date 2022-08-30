"He's a small guy with a bland face" - Wrestling legend compares top WWE RAW Superstar to Conor McGregor

Johnny Gargano made his WWE return last week on RAW, live from Toronto. The was a big hit with a majority of fans, but one person who wasn't impressed was former manager Jim Cornette.

Following his return, Johnny Gargano cut an impassioned promo about his return and wanting to prove to his young son that dreams do come true if you work hard enough. Theory interrupted his former mentor from NXT and verbally ran him down. Gargano ended up laying out Theory with a Superkick.

One person who isn't a fan of Johnny Gargano is WWE veteran and legendary manager Jim Cornette. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the pro wrestling veteran compared Johnny Gargano to Conor McGregor. He felt that Gargano didn't have the aggression and intensity that someone like Conor McGregor had. Cornette said:

"He's a small guy with a bland face and no discernible aggression that would intimidate anybody. It's not Conor McGregor we're talking about here, it's Johnny sameface. Yes, you can do the moves but so can a chimpanzee. Where's the money?" [7:45 to 8:02]

Jim Cornette on Johnny Gargano's return to WWE

Earlier this week on his show, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran had given his initial impression of Johnny Gargano's return on RAW.

Cornette, who isn't the biggest fan of the former NXT Champion, said that the move was not 'a game changer'.

Cornette said:

"Obviously, this is the furthest thing from a game changer in any wrestling war that Johnny Gargano... has returned to entertain us with his generic build, his diminutive body, his pale complexion, his undemonstrative face, and his general overall silly demeanor." [00:45-01:13]

Johnny Gargano could be in action at Clash at the Castle where he may face Theory. It will be interesting to see whether WWE will book the match in the near future.

