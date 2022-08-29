"This is the furthest thing from a game changer" - Jim Cornette on former champion's recent return to WWE

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently expressed his thoughts on Johnny Gargano's return to the company.

Gargano returned during the final hour of last Monday's episode of RAW from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The former NXT Champion left the company in December last year after his contract ran out. Upon his return, he was involved in a segment with Theory and superkicked the 25-year-old.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legendary manager discussed Gargano's return to the company. Cornette claimed that Johnny Wrestling's return to the promotion is the opposite of a game changer.

"Obviously, this is the furthest thing from a game changer in any wrestling war that Johnny Gargano... has returned to entertain us with his generic build, his diminutive body, his pale complexion, his undemonstrative face, and his general overall silly demeanor." [00:45-01:13]

Cornette added that Theory should be focusing on more important things since he's already won the Money in the Bank contract and should not be in a program with Gargano.

"Theory needs to be in the mix with top guys in order not only to learn the style of working that the top guys there, but also to be brought up in the people's eyes, the fans' eyes. As he's an upper echelon guy to mix with the top talent. Instead of here's this guy who just came back after his glorious run in NXT a year and after his wife just had a baby." [04:42 - 05:08]

Booker T on Johnny Gargano's return to WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer had a different perspective on Johnny's return on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T said that Gargano's promo had a "certain feel" to it and praised the 35-year-old for returning to the company to chase his dreams. The former world champion stated that a lot of people out there are still chasing that dream and could connect to his promo on RAW.

It will be interesting to see if Johnny Gargano can become WWE Champion with Triple H as the Head of Creative.

