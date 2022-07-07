Jim Cornette says young WWE Superstar will be a bigger star than AEW's Sammy Guevara

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels Theory has a brighter future in pro wrestling and will go further than AEW's Sammy Guevara.

Theory is being touted as the next big thing in WWE. He has teased a feud with John Cena, won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and featured heavily alongside Mr. McMahon on television.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette brushed off comparisons between Theory and Guevara. He said Theory has the size, physique, and looks to be a top star while also possessing good in-ring psychology, which the AEW star doesn't have:

"Austin Theory, obviously [has a brighter future than Sammy Guevara]. Unless either one of them fuc*s up in some kind of personal way or suffers some kind of injury – which with Sammy's style may not be far-fetched. But just taking into account who they are right now, what they look like going forward, Theory is already with the biggest company in the world and already they've decided – even though they don't know how to do it anymore – they've decided they're going to push him and try to make him a star."

He continued:

"Theory not only has Sammy on size and physique, but also his work. Sammy does all the insane stuff, but Theory, that's what compelled me to watch him to begin with was that he's got the basics down, he's got the little things down, he has the body language and reaction, he's a natural worker." (from 41:20 to 42:35)

Jarrett Bailey @JBaileyNFL He’s literally Sammy Guevara but with selfies. Go away. He’s literally Sammy Guevara but with selfies. Go away. https://t.co/vrTxN9IRBh

Cornette feels that the WWE Superstar can perform high-flying spots but knows the psychology behind wrestling, which Guevara doesn't.

Theory has a few exciting opportunities ahead of him in WWE

Theory now has a guaranteed shot at the WWE World Championship following his Men's Money in the Bank win, which he cash in anytime in the next year.

He'll also have a high-profile match against Bobby Lashley at this month's SummerSlam, where Theory will try to win back the US Championship.

The WWE Superstar could also face John Cena after the company teased a feud during the 16-time world champion's recent RAW appearance. It's an exciting time for the young star, who could be on the brink of a run of a lifetime.

