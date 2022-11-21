Jim Cornette criticizes decision to make former WWE star a world champion; says it points to "rats deserting a sinking ship"

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently expressed his opinion on former WWE star Tyrus becoming an NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Tyrus, who was known as Brodus Clay in WWE, won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 pay-per-view. The former WWE star defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a three-way match to become the champion. The former Brodus Clay was on WWE's main roster from 2011 until his release in 2014.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager criticized Tyrus winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Cornette could not understand why the former Brodus Clay was booked to become champion.

"Now see if that had happened before Aldis gave notice as well, no wonder. I mean, you know, the rats deserting a sinking ship if you put your belt on this f*cking guy. Right. But that was after that, [it] was in place of what they were going to do originally, wasn't it? Because they suspended Aldis," Cornette said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Guys.



Are we serious here?



This is the NWA world champion?



Now I wanna go watch the full match. There's no way Tyrus performed that badly throughout the whole thing.



Right?



....



RIGHT!?



Guys.Are we serious here? This is the NWA world champion? Now I wanna go watch the full match. There's no way Tyrus performed that badly throughout the whole thing.Right?....RIGHT!?https://t.co/aCwAufQjhG

Jim Cornette is unsure whether Tyrus will rank among the greatest giants in world wrestling

While speaking on the same edition of the podcast, Jim Cornette was scathing in his criticism. He stated that a match between behemoths can be entertaining when booked correctly.

However, the former WWE manager was unsure whether Brodus Clay would rank alongside Andre the Giant as a giant of the industry.

"Happy Humphrey wrestled Haystacks Calhoun one time. But it depends on the big men involved as to whether it should be for the world title of anybody or the big main event of a major show or whatever. It depends on who the big giants are. I don't know if Tyrus is going to rank up there with Andre or any of the other giants in the wrestling industry," he added.

Tyrus @PlanetTyrus The the training the focus, the sacrifice… training alone …. Living in the gym not living the the Fridge… film-study being prepared on a daily basis on a high level #Newyorktimesbestseller #1 late night show @Gutfeldfox and now NEW @nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash The the training the focus, the sacrifice… training alone …. Living in the gym not living the the Fridge… film-study being prepared on a daily basis on a high level #Newyorktimesbestseller #1 late night show @Gutfeldfox and now NEW @nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash https://t.co/Eu1qDskjna

Despite having a popular gimmick during his time in WWE, the former Brodus Clay did not manage to win any titles with the company. Following his departure from WWE, Clay went to TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) and spent four years in the promotion. Tyrus made his NWA debut on March 11, 2021, at Back For The Attack. He is a former World Television Champion for the promotion.

What do you think of Jim Cornette's comments on Tyrus becoming the NWA World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

