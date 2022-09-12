"He's a stupid ***k" - Jim Cornette destroys former WWE Superstar for getting arrested after getting into a fight in public

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream, who was once touted as a top prospect during his time in NXT, was recently arrested after getting into a physical altercation at the gym.

Dream, who had been on probation after an incident last year, lost his cool at a gym employee and punched him in the face before biting him, according to TMZ. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of August 20th at a fitness center called Club Orlando.

On his podcast The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette blasted the former WWE star for doing what he did while on probation. Cornette didn't hold back, calling Dream a "stupid ***k". He said:

"If you're on probation and even if you're not a public figure, are you gonna go and get in a f**king actual physical fight with somebody in a gym because they want you to switch areas when you're on probation so all this comes out? He's a stupid f**k, that's what he is! If you're on probation and you've so far gotten by without the public crucifying you for something, I would suggest, mind your p's and q's, don't f***ing speed, use your left and right turn indicator and stay at home and read a lot of books. Don't get into any more trouble." [50:54 to 51:53]

Velveteen Dream was released by WWE in 2021

The former NXT North American Champion was selected as a contestant for the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough in 2015, and debuted on NXT in 2017. But he was released last year after getting into a car accident.

At the time, he was already in hot water. Dave Meltzer reported that Dream's release from WWE had nothing to do with the accident, but with "a different incident that one of the top stars in the company alerted management to."

EC3 recently spoke about being backstage with Velveteen Dream during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda and accused the former NXT star of very inappropriate backstage behavior.

