"What are they doing to NXT now?" - former WWE manager on NXT's new logo

Former WWE Manager Jim Cornette has shared his feedback on the new NXT logo.

This past Friday, Wale took to Twitter to reveal a new colorful logo for NXT. The logo was trending on the social media platform as Triple H and several WWE official accounts retweeted the post.

Jim Cornette spoke about the new NXT logo on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience. Cornette stated that the new NXT logo was a little too colorful for his liking and likened it to a kid's finger painting.

“I don't know if it's kids' finger painting, a psychedelic acid trip, or some Ralph Bakshi animation from the 70s. I don’t know, is it a Grateful Dead f**king bus that they’re painting? Good, God! What are they doing to NXT now?”

Jim Cornette acknowledged the fact that NXT was too dark sometimes, but attributed that mostly to the lighting and presentation of the show. He believed that adding more spotlight to the ring would have helped rather than revamping the logo of the product.

“Yes, they do need a little lighting in the arena, we’ve said that. But on the logo? It looks like a Rorschach test. I don't think they needed to change the entire logo and the look of the show as much as they need to change the talent that feature on it. Pep it up a little bit and throw an extra spotlight or two over the ring.”

WWE is looking to revamp NXT

The new logo announcement came at a time when several reports are circulating that WWE is trying to rebrand the black and gold promotion. Earlier, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared how NXT would be moving away from indie wrestlers and focusing more on homegrown talent for the WWE.

The report stated that WWE would be focusing on the aesthetic aspect and would like to coach new faces with the right look to become big stars in the business.

