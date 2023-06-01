Jim Cornette explains why "anybody else" except 35-year-old star wouldn't have been as good in WWE spot

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed Gunther's Intercontinental Championship bout against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions 2023.

The 35-year-old star has been undefeated since making his main roster debut last year, which made him the favorite heading into his title defense against Ali. Despite a valiant effort by the challenger, Gunther utilized his raw power to reign supreme in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Jim Cornette reacted to the high-stakes match on his Experience podcast. He mentioned that The Ring General delivered a fantastic performance in a short duration, which would have been difficult to achieve for most stars.

"It didn't last long, it lasted about as long as it should. Gunther's amazing, and this was better than it would have been with anybody else except Gunther. If you told somebody else that you're a top guy and we just put this guy in a spot for this show but beat him in five or six minutes. It wouldn't have been this good because Gunther's so much fun to watch." [From 1:37 to 1:57]

Jim Cornette revealed a term Vince McMahon "banned" in WWE

During the same podcast episode, Cornette detailed how Vince McMahon hated the term "catch a quick one," which meant securing a win via roll-up in WWE.

“Vince hates that – that’s another Vince McMahon banned term. In the old days, when you weren’t completely sure that guys were gonna agree to go along with doing a job [losing a match], the booker or whoever was doing the finish would go up to the f**king guy, and he’d say, ‘Look, you take most of the match, boom boom boom, get some f**king steam on him, whatever, he’ll make a comeback and then let him catch a quick one. Just catch a quick one,'" said Cornette.

Cornette explained the term and why Vince McMahon hated it so much. You can read more about it here.

Fans must stay tuned to see what's next for Gunther and Ali as they prepare for WWE's next premium live event, Money in the Bank, in July 2023.

