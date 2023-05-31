"Vince hates that" - Jim Cornette reveals wrestling term Vince McMahon banned in WWE

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently disclosed another term former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is not a fan of.

Vince McMahon announced his resignation as the company's CEO last year as investigations loomed over alleged hush money payments made to former female employees. He returned earlier this year to help facilitate the merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

The 77-year-old is known for his eccentricities, such as despising words like "hospital". McMahon seemingly prefers the term "local medical facility" in its place.

On a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager revealed another term Vince hated while reviewing the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Mustafa Ali at WWE Night of Champions. The term Vince doesn't like is "caught a quick one," which would refer to a superstar stealing a win via roll-up.

“Vince hates that – that’s another Vince McMahon banned term. In the old days, when you weren’t completely sure that guys were gonna agree to going along with doing a job (losing a match), the booker or whoever was doing the finish would go up to the f**king guy and he’d say, ‘Look, you take most of the match, boom boom boom, get some f**king steam on him, whatever, he’ll make a comeback and then let him catch a quick one. Just catch a quick one,'" said Cornette.

Cornette explained what the term meant and noted that McMahon didn't want it used.

“Which means roll you up, or some little quick pin 1-2-3 and you’re fine. And that’s kind of the way that you would talk a guy into it if he was reticent. And Vince McMahon hates that. ‘Catch a quick one, that’s bulls**t’. (Laughs)," added Cornette. [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims Vince McMahon set a legend up to fail

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently made an interesting claim regarding Vince McMahon and WCW legend Buff Bagwell.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 joked that McMahon wanted to make an example of the remains of WCW, and Vince Russo claimed that the former WWE CEO set Bagwell up to fail.

"He [Vince McMahon] set him [Buff Bagwell] up for failure, a hundred percent, bro. I've read enough about the issues that JR was having with Buff Bagwell. He was having issues with Buff. They definitely made an example out of him, set him up for failure, without a shadow of a doubt." [13:03 – 13:25]

WWE attempted to do a WCW invasion angle after purchasing their competition, but the storyline ultimately left fans disappointed. It will be fascinating to see if any more of McMahon's banned terms are revealed in the future.

What are some terms in WWE that you would change? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes