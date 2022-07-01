WWE veteran discloses Vince McMahon's possible message on RAW appearance

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Vince McMahon was on RAW to remind fans of his impact on pro wrestling.

McMahon appeared on this week's WWE RAW to introduce John Cena. The former gave a short speech, praising the 16-time world champion's contribution to the business. This is the former CEO's third appearance on television since his recent scandal.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager explained the possible reason McMahon came to introduce Cena on RAW, stating that it was a way to rub it in the face of those investigating him, or people who are trying to move him out of the way.

He also feels that the former CEO's appearance was an attempt to remind fans that McMahon built WWE into what it is today.

"Here comes Vince McMahon, perfect product placement: 'See, that superstar that was so nice to all those kids, the one that I brought you, well, here he is and I'm going to introduce him.' Besides rubbing the nose in or face in of all the investigators and people trying to move him aside or kick him out or whatever, besides that, he's there to say, 'Look, again, I gave you this theme park that you people love, the WWE, this universe, I started all this and now I've brought back one of the biggest stars you've ever loved," Cornette said. [From 37:36 to 38:28]

Cornette also noted that McMahon sounded good on the mic, unlike in recent appearances. He also compared the introduction to when Vince introduced singer Aretha Franklin at WrestleMania III.

Ex-WWE writer wouldn't have wanted Vince McMahon to introduce him

WWE @WWE #WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena !" - Mr. McMahon "#WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena!" - Mr. McMahon https://t.co/XURzJ7z18j

Vince Russo thinks that if he were Cena, he wouldn't have wanted McMahon to introduce him to the ring.

The former head writer said that with Cena "sitting on top of Hollywood," he wouldn't have wanted McMahon, who is currently being investigated by the company's board of directors, to announce him to the ring.

Since it came to light that McMahon is being investigated for paying hush money to a former employee, he has made three appearances on television - twice on RAW and once on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if these cameos will continue in WWE's weekly programming and premium live events.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far