"I don't know if I want Vince introducing me" - Former WWE personality makes a bold claim about John Cena (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon continued his streak of appearances as he showed up to introduce John Cena before the latter's in-ring address on RAW.

During last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that McMahon was trying to get the "John Cena rub" amidst the ongoing investigation against the former WWE CEO.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's RAW review show, Russo explained why Cena should rethink his on-screen association with Vince McMahon.

The Cenation Leader has a valuable brand outside wrestling, and the former WWE writer questioned whether it was right for McMahon to announce the superstar's entrance on Monday Night RAW. Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, that's really interesting, man, because if I'm John Cena, where I am right now sitting on top of Hollywood, sitting on top of the world," stated Vince Russo. "Man, honestly, bro, I don't know if I want Vince introducing me at this point. You know what I mean, bro? Yeah, I'm very thankful for what he did and everything like that, but I don't know, man." [12:50 – 13:15]

What's next for John Cena following his WWE return on RAW?

The 16-time world champion completed 20 years in the WWE on RAW, and the entire roster expectedly joined in to celebrate his legendary career.

Amongst the heels that spoke to Cena backstage was Theory, and the reigning United States Champion didn't give John the respect like many other talents.

Based on all the rumblings across the dirt sheets, Theory could be in line for a dream SummerSlam match against Cena. The Franchise Player last stepped inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2021, where he fell short against Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match.

Theory has called out Cena on multiple occasions over the past few weeks, and the build for the highly-anticipated storyline could kick off after July 7th. SummerSlam is one of WWE's most important events, and booking John Cena is undoubtedly a "best for business" decision.

