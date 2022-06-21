Former WWE personality feels Vince McMahon appeared on RAW to get "the John Cena rub" amid controversy (Exclusive)

At this point, it feels like Vince McMahon is just trying to send a defiant message to all his detractors. Following his shocking appearance on SmackDown, he also appeared on this week's RAW to announce John Cena's return.

McMahon is under investigation over misconduct allegations, and his decision to come on-screen during these troubled times has infuriated several members of the wrestling world. Vince Russo reacted to the former WWE CEO's RAW segment and felt McMahon might have been trying to get the "John Cena rub."

The Cenation Leader will appear on next Monday's RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE. Russo questioned whether Vince McMahon was attempting to shed some of the heat on him by using John Cena's name.

Here's what the former WWE writer said on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, I've got to say this, and I know we have to be careful, and I'm going to be very careful. I'm not going to piss anybody off; I'm going to be very, very careful," clarified Vince Russo. "But I understood that we could only talk about the facts. This is all I'm asking, seriously. Bro like, is he trying to get the John Cena rub? Like, that was the only thing I took away from this. Is he actually trying to get a rub-off of John Cena? [laughs]. That was the only thing I took away from it, bro!" [35:35 – 36:00]

Could Vince McMahon permanently step back as WWE's CEO and Chairman?

The recent accusations against Vince McMahon have brought about a temporary change at the top of WWE. Stephanie McMahon will be the company's interim CEO and Chairwoman until the Board of Directors resolves the alleged issues surrounding her father.

While McMahon continues to be the creative head, reports suggest that there is a possibility of Stephanie McMahon taking complete control of WWE.

If that happens, WWE could be run by a dream team led by Stephanie McMahon. The online speculation has revealed that a veteran personality could get a new role in Stephanie McMahon's regime, and you can read more here.

