Speculation on Stephanie McMahon becoming WWE's permanent CEO and Paul Heyman's new role - Reports

The corporate structure of WWE has witnessed several unforeseen changes over the past few days.

Stephanie McMahon has assumed temporary control as the company's interim CEO, and many wrestling fans wonder whether she could permanently replace her father, who stepped back following allegations of misconduct.

Wade Keller has revealed on the PWTorch audio show that based on what he's heard from his backstage sources, there is a possibility of Stephanie McMahon becoming the long-term boss:

"Some of the things that I'm hearing, make me consider the possibility as worthy of conversation that this could result in Stephanie taking over as head of the company, and Triple H and I saw speculation of this on Twitter," revealed Wade Keller.

Keller said that if Stephanie does take over WWE entirely from Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman could receive a more prominent role in the creative department.

Heyman was briefly RAW's Executive Director in 2019 before he was ousted from the position and once again pushed as an on-screen figure. It was stated that Roman Reigns' manager has a great relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, which could enable his return to the creative team:

"I could totally see this happening, Paul Heyman taking on a bigger role in creative," added the PWTorch journalist. "Paul Heyman gets along really well with Hunter and Stephanie. And so I wouldn't rule that possibility out either." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Stephanie McMahon hiring Triple H and Paul Heyman to run WWE together has been termed a "dream scenario"

Wade Keller clarified that fans should take the latest speculation regarding Stephanie McMahon's future with a grain of salt as nothing is certain when it comes to WWE.

However, if Vince McMahon stepped down as the undisputed leader, it was noted that Stephanie, Triple H, and Paul Heyman could form a dream team to run the promotion moving forward.

Keller continued:

"But again, that's inspired by someone saying a dream scenario would be Vince McMahon stepping down [and] John Laurinaitis stepping down and Stephanie taking over and hiring Hunter and Paul to work together to run the company." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Could Stephanie McMahon be the catalyst for a new era in WWE? Wrestling fans should ideally get all the answers within the next couple of months, and as always, we'll get you all the updates here at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

