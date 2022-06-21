"It makes me very uncomfortable" - Wrestling world furious over Vince McMahon's appearance on RAW

Former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon shocked fans with a surprise appearance on the latest edition of RAW.

For those unaware, Wall Street Journal recently reported that Mr. McMahon is undergoing an investigation after he allegedly paid a former WWE paralegal $3 million in 2019 to keep an affair mum. Since then, he has stepped back from his duties as the company's CEO and Chairman.

This week on RAW, he thanked the WWE Universe for making the red brand the longest-running television show for nearly three decades. Additionally, he hyped John Cena's return to the Monday Night Show to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company next week.

The wrestling world had mixed reactions to the former CEO's presence on the Red brand:

One Twitter user stated that it made him uncomfortable to watch McMahon on TV as he should not have been there amidst the controversy:

Kieran Smith @KieranSmithGBR It makes me very uncomfortable to see Vince McMahon out on TV. He should not be out there. #RAW It makes me very uncomfortable to see Vince McMahon out on TV. He should not be out there. #RAW

Another fan cited how disgusted he was with the former WWE CEO's calm demeanor and called it a ploy to increase ratings:

#RAW It's honestly disgusting how nonchalantly Vince McMahon is taking this whole thing & milking his TV appearances for ratings.Am I surprised? No.Am I nauseated? Yes. It's honestly disgusting how nonchalantly Vince McMahon is taking this whole thing & milking his TV appearances for ratings.Am I surprised? No.Am I nauseated? Yes.#RAW

One fan exclaimed in shock as to what they had just witnessed:

Another fan mocked that Mr. McMahon enjoyed the spotlight on SmackDown and was looking for more attention:

𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 @lokibucky3 @WWE Vince enjoyed the pop on Smackdown and wanted some more smh @WWE Vince enjoyed the pop on Smackdown and wanted some more smh

One fan shared an image of McMahon with a beard, taunting him to be 'Ezekiel McMahon':

Vince McMahon also appeared on SmackDown last week

The former CEO of WWE addressed fans on the opening segment of SmackDown, stating that he was privileged to be there. He added that the crucial part of the tagline 'Then, Now, Forever, Together' was the WWE Universe and everyone coming together.

"Here's something to remind you of the four words we just saw, what we call the WWE signature. Then, now, forever, and the most important word - together. Welcome to SmackDown," said Vince McMahon.

McMahon did not address the allegations or the current investigation during both appearances. While Stephanie McMahon has taken on the role of interim CEO, she has not directly addressed fans since the announcement.

