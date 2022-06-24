WWE's reported future plan for John Cena 

John Cena will be making his much-awaited return to WWE on the 27th June episode of RAW. The company will celebrate 20 years of The Champ's debut in the company on that day. Reports suggest that the company has high expectations from Cena's return and hopes that his return match at SummerSlam will boost ticket sales.

This week on RAW, Vince McMahon came out and said that the 16-time World Champion has dominated RAW for 20 out of 30 years of its existence. While the figure might not really be accurate, there is no denying that The Champ has had a major impact in WWE. He is a former WWE Champion and one of the most coveted U.S. Champions of all time.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that a match between John Cena and the current United States Champion Theory is set to take place at SummerSlam this year. Even though the match hasn't been announced yet, the idea is that ticket sales will pick up once the company makes it official.

''What will be more notable is after the announcement of the expected John Cena vs. Theory will Cena provide the extra box office magic for this show that he did for Raw this week in Laredo, TX for his return. In addition, the heavy promotion doesn’t start until after 7/2,'' said Meltzer

John Cena and Theory have been teasing a feud on social media

The two men have been taking shots at each other on social media off late. It started with Theory saying that he is a better US Champion than Cena was. While The Champ has admitted that Theory is his favorite wrestler today, the young A-Town Down has continued to behave in a brash and arrogant manner.

Reports have stated that Vince McMahon sees a young Cena in Thoery. A feud with a legendary superstar like Cena will help the youngest U.S. Champion in history to further cement his legacy in the company.

