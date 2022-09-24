Jim Cornette explains why a women's WWE WarGames match is "ridiculous"

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette is not a fan of women taking part in a WarGames as it is a brutal match. He said women's WarGames is ridiculous.

Triple H recently announced that WarGames will return to WWE programming, this time on the main roster at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru show, Cornette was not impressed with Triple H's recent comments about not wanting to see blood in matches.

"A women's WarGames is ridiculous. The WarGames was the ultimate display of violence that could be perpetrated between 10 guys in a double ring with a double cage to settle a fu*king issue between the biggest stars in all of wrestling," said the former WWE personality. [0:20-0:42]

Cornette said that having a women's WarGames match would be phony and silly:

"So a girl's WarGames - with any girls much less the girls they got - is fu*king phony and silly and stupid and rotten because if it was real they wouldn't last 15 seconds before they were all ripped limb from limb in a fu*king dangerous cage like that. All that a WarGames does in front of a men's WarGames is take the fu*king bloom off the rose of the men's WarGames that people might want to see." [0:54-1:23]

Cornette also stated that a WarGames show without blood is not a good idea as it is one of the most brutal matches in pro wrestling.

What is the history of WarGames in WWE?

The WarGames match, which originated in WCW, has featured on NXT in the past with a dedicated pay-per-view for the match.

The match first debuted in WWE in 2017 at the NXT Takeover: WarGames show where The Undisputed Era faced The Authors of Pain and Sanity in the first-ever WarGames match in the company.

This year's Survivor Series will not have the traditional Survivor Series match and will instead feature two WarGames matches for men and women.

