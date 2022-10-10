"All his s**t looks phony" - Jim Cornette thinks WWE RAW Superstar might be one of worst wrestlers ever

Former manager Jim Cornette believes that WWE RAW Superstar Omos might be one of the worst wrestlers in the business.

The 28-year-old is one of the most physically-intimidating performers in the sports entertainment juggernaut today. Despite joining WWE only in 2019, the promotion was quick to push him to the main roster, skipping a stint in NXT. He was associated with AJ Styles for a while, with whom he also became a RAW Tag Team Champion.

However, of late, Omos has only sporadically appeared on the red brand. Many have taken issue with The Giant's in-ring abilities, saying the company pushed him too soon. On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette also echoed similar thoughts.

During a discussion about the worst wrestlers in the world, the veteran criticized the RAW Superstar's wrestling skills. Cornette said although Omos looked "visually impressive," his in-ring work was "s**t."

"But, Omos. Jesus Christ. You know, he's visually impressive, but he's goddamn all his s**t looks phony or like he's in quicksand," said Jim Cornette. [5:37 - 5:51]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter recently pitched an exciting idea for Omos on WWE RAW

While speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the eminent journalist pitched a storyline idea to turn Omos into a babyface in WWE. Bill Apter believes that the former RAW Tag Team Champion should come out to the rescue of Rey Mysterio while the latter is being assaulted by The Judgment Day.

"Rey [Mysterio] is being murdered by The Judgment Day. Omos disobeys MVP and goes to Rey's defense and rescues him. Now there is an equalizer and the Nigerian giant becomes loved by the fans," said Apter.

Omos last wrestled on RAW on the show's September 26 edition, where he defeated two local competitors in a handicap match. It'll be interesting to see if WWE has anything concrete in store for him going forward.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on Omos? Sound off in the comments section below.

