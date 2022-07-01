Wrestling Veteran didn't like a segment in John Cena's WWE RAW return; says wouldn't have happened in the Attitude Era

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette wasn't pleased to see so many Superstars applauding John Cena during this return on RAW.

John Cena returned to WWE for the first time since last year's SummerSlam on RAW this past week to celebrate his 20th anniversary on the main roster. The roster gave him an ovation backstage and on the ramp, while a number of legends lavished praise on Cena in video packages.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette remarked that he didn't like seeing the rest of the roster applauding Cena, and feels that it wouldn't have happened during the Attitude Era.

"I don't know how I feel about the other wrestlers on the roster, even some guys that they theoretically plug into a main event every now and then, doing a standing ovation at the back and applauding the guy when he comes through. Could you see that many guys on the roster in the Attitude Era doing that for Bruno [Sammartino]? Not because Bruno wouldn't deserve it, but because - the guys in the Attitude Era didn't look like fans of other wrestlers," said Cornette. [From 27:04 to 27:44]

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you've taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US.

Cornette feels that wrestlers of the past wouldn't have cheered for another wrestler, even if they were their favorite. He feels that there were far too many Superstars applauding the 16-time world champion.

What did John Cena say in his promo on WWE RAW?

Cena was introduced by Vince McMahon, and the 16-time world champion cut an emotional promo on RAW.

He thanked the fans for sticking by him and supporting him through the years. Cena stated that he is not done yet, but wasn't sure when he'll return to the ring again.

The Cenation Leader promised fans that they will see him several times in the ring before he hangs up his boots. Cena had a run-in with Theory backstage on RAW, who could be his potential future opponent. It remains to be seen when the two will step into the ring together, or when fans will get to see Cena in WWE once again.

