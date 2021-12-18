"He jacked WWE out of considerable cash" – former WWE manager shares his thought on Kevin Owens re-signing with the company

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens extending his contract with Vince McMahon's promotion.

The Prizefighter recently put rumors about his future to rest as he signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The news came after weeks of speculation that both KO and his best friend, Sami Zayn, were headed to All Elite Wrestling.

Jim Cornette, former Midnight Express manager, believes Owens' decision to stay with WWE is in the best interests of both parties. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he said it seems KO's "old friends were not as persuasive as the large amount of money that Uncle Vince has decided to kick in his direction."

"My thoughts are that, apparently, his old friends weren't as persuasive as the large amount of money that Uncle Vince decided to kick in his direction...I believe he may have made a good decision. Especially because now it's starting to get ridiculous, and they're [WWE] losing a bunch of talent to AEW."

"It's not like Kevin Steen doesn't want to be a pain in the a** about negotiation over anything...a parking spot, what to eat for lunch. I bet you, he'd jacked WWE out of considerable cash to not go over there and play with all the rest of his friends, as he should've. Let's see if his negotiating tactic goes well...creative gets any better, or if he's gonna be miserable but highly paid for the next however many years."

Kevin Owens will challenge for the WWE Championship at Day 1

The first pay-per-view of 2022 will see Kevin Owens challenge Big E for the WWE Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Other challengers include Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

The bout was initially supposed to be a one-on-one contest between Big E and Seth Rollins, but The Prizefighter made his way in after manipulating The Architect.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lashley was added to the bout after beating Big E, Owens, and Rollins, making it a Fatal Four-Way competition.

With his position secured in the company for another three years, will Kevin Owens leave Day 1 as WWE Champion? Let us know in the comment section below!

