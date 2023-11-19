Jim Cornette lashes out at former WWE star over racist allegations; calls him "whiny little b*tch"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently fired shots at the released WWE Superstar Top Dolla.

It all started when Top Dolla commented on one of the American singer Billie Eilish's tweets about body shaming. Although he did not name anyone, the wrestling star claimed that he had been body-shamed as well and called a "manatee," referring to Cornette's comments about him. Since then, Dolla blocked Jim on Twitter and has been going off on a tirade against the former WWE manager and even called him a racist.

This week on the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran fired back at Top Dolla. He pointed out how the former WWE Superstar was insulting him and playing the victim in the same tweet. Cornette was irate with Dolla and claimed that he was being a "whiny little b*tch."

"He uses this opportunity to slander me, to cry about the names that I called him, and then to tell people that whenever he sees me, he's gonna take care of that business. He goes from fu****g Pippi Longstocking to fu****g Suge Knight in the same tweet...That just didn't sit well with me. It kinda ticked me off that I'm being slandered, and that he's a whiny little b*tch, and that he's threatening me all in the same tweet," Cornette said. [6:39 - 7:27]

You can watch the full video below:

Jim Cornette spoke about WWE announcer Michael Cole making fun of Top Dolla

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette also spoke about how veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole made fun of Top Dolla during his stint with the company.

"Some people said, hey, he could've been talking about Michael Cole. Okay, Michael Cole very well might have called him a whale. But, god da*n it if I'm giving up the trademark on Manatee, I'm the one who said he looked like a manatee wearing basketball shorts and I'm protecting that fu****g original fu****g intellectual property," Cornette said. [7:36 - 7:54]

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette stood by his claims of calling Top Dolla a manatee and stated that he had given an accurate description of the former WWE Superstar.

What are your thoughts on this controversy? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.