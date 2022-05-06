Jim Cornette points out major issue in The Usos' storyline with Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE Superstars The Usos can't be Roman Reigns' lackeys as well as the tag team champions, as per Jim Cornette.

Jey and Jimmy Uso joined forces with their cousin Reigns last year, and the trio have dominated the blue brand. The twins are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, while Reigns holds the WWE and Universal Championships.

On the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette reviewed last week's SmackDown show, where The Bloodline's feud with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre continued. He criticized The Usos' presentation on WWE television and explained what's wrong with their storyline presently.

"Here's the problem with The Usos is if they had not been portrayed as Roman's flunkies - if since the dawn of you know, this whole thing, The Bloodline - if they were just Roman's flunkies they'd be great, or if they weren't Roman's flunkies and they were tag team champions I'd at least give them a shot. But it was illustrated here in this why you can't be both because well," said Cornette. [1:10-1:35]

Cornette narrated how Roman Reigns attacked RK-Bro, before Drew McIntyre arrived to save the RAW Tag Team Champions. He then explained what's wrong with The Usos' presentation currently.

"And as he's on his way to the ring, Drew McIntyre, effortlessly, with one blow a piece, knocks out both The Usos and renders them useless to get in the ring and go face-to-face with Roman Reigns. There's the problem. The Usos beat up the top babyface teams and or hold the titles and or are in the championship matches or whatever in the tag team division. But when they cross over and interact in any way with Roman's opponents they're the flunkies that are there to take one punch and sell like they're going to the electric chair." [2:18-2:59]

Cornette feels that in eras of the past, tag team champions would not be decimated by other stars and were made to look competitive or showcased as the best.

The Bloodline have a huge six-man tag team match at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash show

This Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash event will see an exciting six-man tag team match as The Bloodline takes on RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

WWE had originally confirmed that a tag team unification match was to take place at the show, where RK-Bro and The Usos would put their titles on the line, with one team walking away with all titles.

However, Heyman threatened Adam Pearce and the match was changed to a six-man tag team encounter.

Please H/T Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

