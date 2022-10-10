Jim Cornette names WWE Hall of Famer as the worst wrestler who made it big

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that The Ultimate Warrior was one of the worst wrestlers in the history of the business.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette was asked by a fan who he believes was the worst wrestler. The former WWE star had some doubts as to what the criteria should be for qualifying someone as the worst wrestler.

He named the late Ultimate Warrior as one of the worst as he was bad at promos and in the ring, but questioned if the Hall of Famer should be added to the list as he drew a lot of money.

"And then you've got The Ultimate Warrior. Is he the worst wrestler of all time that actually got big and made money? He never had a good match and was always the shi*ts at both promos and in ring. But because he made all that money, because Vince had the fetish over bodybuilders, does that qualify him to be removed from the list of world's worst wrestlers because he made millions of dollars at it?" asked Cornette. [1:40-2:15]

You can watch the episode below:

Cornette named the likes of WWE star Omos and AEW star Marina Shafir as some of the worst current wrestlers in top promotions.

Jim Cornette didn't think highly of WWE legend Ultimate Warrior's in-ring abilities

Cornette, while reviewing one of Kenny Omega's a few years ago, said that he didn't like the AEW star's mannerisms, which were akin to Ultimate Warrior.

He said that he doesn't like anything that reminds him of Ultimate Warrior as the late star was one of the "worst pushed wrestlers in a major promotion ever".

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette Shaun Gladish @partystoredude



m.youtube.com/watch?v=eFQH6e… @TheJimCornette Phil Hickerson’s best shoot: @TheJimCornette Phil Hickerson’s best shoot:m.youtube.com/watch?v=eFQH6e… 1985. Jim Hellwig didn't realize he was the worst wrestler in the world. Didn't understand why he should put Phil Hickerson over. Phil tells him ON TV that the only thing Hellwig is better at than him is sticking steroids in his ass. Phil could have crippled Hellwig with one arm. twitter.com/partystoredude… 1985. Jim Hellwig didn't realize he was the worst wrestler in the world. Didn't understand why he should put Phil Hickerson over. Phil tells him ON TV that the only thing Hellwig is better at than him is sticking steroids in his ass. Phil could have crippled Hellwig with one arm. twitter.com/partystoredude…

Cornette was part of WWE's creative team when Warrior returned to the company in 1996 and was also a part of the team that went into negotiationsie with the late star, as per Jim Ross.

Is Jim Cornette being harsh on Ultimate Warrior? Leave a comment below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes